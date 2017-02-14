Icy back roads close many schools in ...

Icy back roads close many schools in Allegan, Barry counties

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: MLive.com

Otsego Public School students can sleep in Tuesday -- if the thunder and lightning passing through at 5 a.m. hasn't already awakened them. Public schools in Allegan, Martin, Fennville and Hopkins are opting to close, as are the Barry County districts of Delton Kellogg, Hastings and Thornapple-Kellogg.

