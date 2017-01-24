Don't forget to mail Wetland Wonders ...

Don't forget to mail Wetland Wonders Challenge punch cards

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 24, 2017 Read more: State of Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds waterfowl hunters to finish gathering their punches for the Consumers Energy-sponsored Wetland Wonders Challenge and turn in or mail in their punch cards. Fennville Farm will have staff available to validate and collect punch cards until Feb. 12, when the contest closes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fennville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More FAKE NEWS 3 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 11
he should have started with this 3 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 8
One more. Just one more before bedtime.....lol... 8 hr bonds77 12
oh those compassionate Canadians 17 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 3
More LIES..... Fri Batch 37 Pain Is ... 15
Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15) Fri Bruce 158
This One is for Batch Thu bonds77 9
See all Fennville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fennville Forum Now

Fennville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fennville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Fennville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,299,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC