Blackledge Leads Hope to Win; Wings Blanked

Harrison Blackledge scored 20 of his 27 points after intermission as visiting Hope rallied to win at Albion over the Britons last night, 85-79. The Flying Dutchmen entertain the Olivet Comets at DeVos Fieldhouse on Saturday evening, with broadcast time at 7:10 PM on the Lakeshore's 92.7 The Van .

