Man Critical Injured after Car-Train Accident

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WHTC

A 22-year-old Fennville man is in serious condition after crashing into the side of a train in Allegan County. Michigan State Police say the man was eastbound on 118th Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, when he ran into the side of a CSX train.

