Man Critical Injured after Car-Train Accident Thursday, December 15
A 22-year-old Fennville man is in serious condition after crashing into the side of a train in Allegan County. Michigan State Police say the man was eastbound on 118th Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, when he ran into the side of a CSX train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senior Facebook Employee Arrested For Solicitin...
|8 hr
|No PC for Me
|1
|Obama admin fires scientist for NOT lying to Co...
|8 hr
|No PC for Me
|1
|I"M nOT iAN.....mERRy cHRIStMAS.......ho.....Ho...
|22 hr
|IanZ
|6
|Reasons to smile. (Jul '15)
|22 hr
|IanZ
|154
|Donald Trump the Anti-Christ
|Tue
|District 1
|23
|Man That Prime Rib Was Good!
|Tue
|cynical old troll
|5
|Merry Christmas To All the Players and Their Ho...
|Mon
|District 1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fennville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC