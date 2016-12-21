Man Critical Injured after Car-Train ...

Man Critical Injured after Car-Train Accident Thursday, December 15

A 22-year-old Fennville man is in serious condition after crashing into the side of a train in Allegan County. Michigan State Police say the man was eastbound on 118th Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, when he ran into the side of a CSX train.

