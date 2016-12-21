Great Waterfowl Hunting Opportunities...

Great Waterfowl Hunting Opportunities Continue in Michigan this Season

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: AmmoLand

The Department of Natural Resources reminds waterfowl hunters that they still have plenty of time to harvest ducks and geese in Michigan. The regular waterfowl season returns for two weekend hunts in December, and late goose season continues into February in one goose management unit in Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fennville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merry Christmas Libs 1 hr District 1 11
Joy For The World 1 hr District 1 2
Not MY PRESIDENT 6 hr District 1 93
College Student Driven Out Of School For Backin... 6 hr District 1 4
Florida Man Faces Prison For Facebook Threat Fri Uzi does it 1
TRUMP The Man In The Hat IS THREATING Again Fri Batch 37 Pain Is ... 4
Tell This Man To SHUT IT Fri Batch 37 Pain Is ... 8
See all Fennville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fennville Forum Now

Fennville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fennville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Fennville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,783

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC