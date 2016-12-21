Great Waterfowl Hunting Opportunities Continue in Michigan this Season
The Department of Natural Resources reminds waterfowl hunters that they still have plenty of time to harvest ducks and geese in Michigan. The regular waterfowl season returns for two weekend hunts in December, and late goose season continues into February in one goose management unit in Michigan.
