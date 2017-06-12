'There's going to be a lot of dead gangsters': Inside King County's surging gang war

Arturo Marcial-Alvarez's face was covered with a blue bandanna and he had a stolen revolver in his waistband when he was intercepted by two King County sheriff's detectives in February as he got off a Metro bus. The detectives, who were also on the bus, noticed him reaching for his waist while glaring at another man who was stepping off the coach, court records say.

