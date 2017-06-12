'There's going to be a lot of dead ga...

'There's going to be a lot of dead gangsters': Inside King County's surging gang war

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Seattle Times

Arturo Marcial-Alvarez's face was covered with a blue bandanna and he had a stolen revolver in his waistband when he was intercepted by two King County sheriff's detectives in February as he got off a Metro bus. The detectives, who were also on the bus, noticed him reaching for his waist while glaring at another man who was stepping off the coach, court records say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Federal Way Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) May 25 Musikologist 7
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 35
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May '17 Jenskeys 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Apr '17 Melissa Compton 7
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
Overseas Education Consultant Mar '17 jbrown 2
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
See all Federal Way Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Federal Way Forum Now

Federal Way Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Federal Way Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Federal Way, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC