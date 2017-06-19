The Institute For Functional Medicine Names Amy R. Mack As Chief Operations Officer
FEDERAL WAY, Wash., June 21, 2017/PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Institute for Functional Medicine welcomes Amy R. Mack as its new chief operations officer . In this role, Mack will work closely with Chief Executive Officer Laurie Hofmann, MPH, on the organization's overall strategy and execution.
