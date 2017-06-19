Order online. Drive to store. Wait fo...

Order online. Drive to store. Wait for food to come to you.

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Olympian

Ever sat in your car at a grocery store and wished the food came to you? Well, you're in luck. That's because starting Wednesday , the Lacey Fred Meyer will roll out its "ClickList" program, which allows shoppers, through its website , to order food and general merchandise online.

