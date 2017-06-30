Children rescued by their father as fire burns their Federal Way apartment
A father broke a window and pulled his children safety as fire burned their Federal Way apartment on Wednesday morning. Six people were treated for smoke inhalation according to a South King County Fire & Rescue tweet posted at 12:43 a.m. Thursday.
