Burien City Council approves contract 5-2 for Brian Wilson as new city manager
Burien will have a new city manager on July 10 with the approval of an employment contract for Brian Wilson, former chief of staff and police chief of Federal Way. Two-thirds through the regular council meeting Monday night , the Burien City voted five to two to approve a contract making Wilson the new Burien City Manager.
