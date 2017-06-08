American Heart Assocation gives Six Tips to Hack your Salt Habit

The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, is proud to announce the winners in its first #BreakUpWithSalt hack contest. Because some companies in the food industry add ingredients like sodium to processed and restaurant foods before it even reaches your table, consumers were encouraged to submit their favorite tip, trick, or hack for reducing sodium in processed and restaurant foods.

