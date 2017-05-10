Trump rolling back Obama-era school lunch mandates Read Story Ariel Plasencia
A school lunch salad entree option featuring low-sodium chicken, a whole-grain roll, fresh red peppers, and cilantro dressing is shown Monday, May 5, 2014, at Mirror Lake Elementary School in Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle. On this day, students could choose between this salad and a more traditional lunch of a grilled cheese sandwich on whole grain bread served with a southwestern-style corn salad, fresh carrots and either canned pears or apple sauce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Federal Way Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May 10
|Jenskeys
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Apr 28
|Melissa Compton
|7
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar '17
|jbrown
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|littlemermaid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Federal Way Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC