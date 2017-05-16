Split City Council vote selects former Federal Way Police Chief as City Manager
Within the next two or three weeks Burien should have a new City Manager, following the City Council's split vote at Monday night's special session. The new City Manager is Brian Wilson, who - until last Nov. 16 - was the Federal Way chief of police, and also had served as Federal Way interim city manager and as chief of staff when the city changed forms of government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Federal Way Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May 10
|Jenskeys
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Apr 28
|Melissa Compton
|7
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar '17
|jbrown
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|littlemermaid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Federal Way Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC