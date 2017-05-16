Split City Council vote selects forme...

Split City Council vote selects former Federal Way Police Chief as City Manager

1 hr ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

Within the next two or three weeks Burien should have a new City Manager, following the City Council's split vote at Monday night's special session. The new City Manager is Brian Wilson, who - until last Nov. 16 - was the Federal Way chief of police, and also had served as Federal Way interim city manager and as chief of staff when the city changed forms of government.

Read more at The Waterland Blog.

