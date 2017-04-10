Teen killed in Federal Way shooting

Teen killed in Federal Way shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The slaying was the first of three fatal shootings that occurred within about eight hours of each other in King County. No arrests have been made in either incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Federal Way Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... 8 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 32
Overseas Education Consultant Mar 22 jbrown 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar '17 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15) Jan '17 littlemermaid 2
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
See all Federal Way Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Federal Way Forum Now

Federal Way Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Federal Way Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Federal Way, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC