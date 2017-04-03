State's gifted programs count few minorities
The classrooms where Washington students get the kind of advanced-level learning that grooms them for advanced-level careers might make visitors wonder if they've somehow stepped back in time. Black, Latino, American Indian and Pacific Islanders - who now comprise a third of all students - are nonetheless represented at minuscule rates in programs for the gifted, a statistic deemed "stunning" by the state official who manages them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Federal Way Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar 22
|jbrown
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Mar 10
|Jenn M
|6
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|littlemermaid
|2
|Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Federal Way Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC