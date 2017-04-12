Shooting death near 136th SW may be g...

Shooting death near 136th SW may be gang related

Around 12:30 am on Wednesday April 12, a man in his 20s was shot and killed behind the AM/PM in the 13600 block of Ambaum Blvd. SW. The King County Sheriff's office says the victim appeared to be waiting for someone.

