Shooting death near 136th SW may be gang related
Around 12:30 am on Wednesday April 12, a man in his 20s was shot and killed behind the AM/PM in the 13600 block of Ambaum Blvd. SW. The King County Sheriff's office says the victim appeared to be waiting for someone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Federal Way Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|4 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar 22
|jbrown
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Mar '17
|Jenn M
|6
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|littlemermaid
|2
|Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Federal Way Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC