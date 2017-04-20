Reports: 2 men gunned down teen in Fe...

Reports: 2 men gunned down teen in Federal Way ambush

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Arturo Marcial Alvarez, 19, was slain about 4:30 p.m. April 11 after getting off a King County Metro bus at Pacific Highway South and Dash Point Road. Police say a van followed him from the time he boarded the bus to the location where he got off about eight miles down Pacific Highway South.

Federal Way, WA

