'Progressive' Washington has the most regressive taxes in the country
Every year at about this time, local, state and federal government officials come knocking, asking Washingtonians to pay up for the web of goods and services that make up our public network - some welcome, some not; some adequate, some not. In turn, taxpayers and teams of accountants dust off arcane texts and engage in annual rites - now, like so many traditions in the modern world, performed in a digital space - to try and get out of it.
Federal Way Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|13 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar 22
|jbrown
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Mar '17
|Jenn M
|6
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|littlemermaid
|2
|Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|6
