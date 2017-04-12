'Progressive' Washington has the most...

'Progressive' Washington has the most regressive taxes in the country

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Real Change

Every year at about this time, local, state and federal government officials come knocking, asking Washingtonians to pay up for the web of goods and services that make up our public network - some welcome, some not; some adequate, some not. In turn, taxpayers and teams of accountants dust off arcane texts and engage in annual rites - now, like so many traditions in the modern world, performed in a digital space - to try and get out of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Change.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Federal Way Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... 13 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 32
Overseas Education Consultant Mar 22 jbrown 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar '17 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15) Jan '17 littlemermaid 2
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
See all Federal Way Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Federal Way Forum Now

Federal Way Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Federal Way Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Federal Way, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC