krcr

krcr

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: KAEF

The driver of the semi-truck that crashed on I-5 Tuesday morning has been identified as Davinder Singh Matter, 37, from Federal Way, Washington. The newly formed alliance is a collaboration of six organizations and projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Federal Way Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Fri Melissa Compton 7
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 33
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 11 Wildchild 2
Overseas Education Consultant Mar '17 jbrown 2
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15) Jan '17 littlemermaid 2
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
See all Federal Way Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Federal Way Forum Now

Federal Way Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Federal Way Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Federal Way, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC