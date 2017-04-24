Kirby&Carlson April21--8am hour
The murder scene in Federal Way WA where a 19 year-old gang assassin was murdered in a drive-by shooting in April 2017 by a 15-year-old suspect that has now been arrested and charged with murder. The 15-year-old suspect, KVI has learned, is from a rival gang.
