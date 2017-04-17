Gifted programs across Washington lea...

Gifted programs across Washington leave out black and Latino students - except in Federal Way

Sunday Apr 2

The classrooms where Washington students get the kind of advanced-level learning that grooms them for advanced-level careers might make visitors wonder if they've somehow stepped back in time. Black, Latino, American Indian and Pacific Islanders - who now comprise a third of all students - are nonetheless represented at minuscule rates in programs for the gifted, a statistic deemed "stunning" by the state official who manages them.

