Chick-fil-A announces two more Seattle-area locations
The extremely popular fried-chicken sandwich chain now plans a total of four new locations for greater Seattle in 2017. The extremely popular Chick-fil-A chain has announced plans for two new Seattle-area branches: Bothell and Federal Way .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Federal Way Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 12
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar 22
|jbrown
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Mar '17
|Jenn M
|6
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|littlemermaid
|2
|Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Federal Way Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC