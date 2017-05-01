CarlsonCast April28--7am hour
KVI's John Carlson and Kirby Wilbur have exclusive information from local law enforcement about how a recent drive-by murder in Federal Way, WA is part of a wider Latino gang war in South King County which is emanating from Southern Mexico.
