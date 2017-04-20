As part of McCleary fix, lawmakers ma...

As part of McCleary fix, lawmakers may end disparities in pay for school administrators

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Olympian

Schools in Federal Way, Tacoma and Spokane this year received about $61,000 from the state toward what they pay a principal, or an assistant superintendent or superintendent. On well-to-do Mercer Island and in rural Yakima, the state doled out more than $66,000 per administrator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Federal Way Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Mon Lottery Traitors 33
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 12 ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3
Overseas Education Consultant Mar '17 jbrown 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar '17 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15) Jan '17 littlemermaid 2
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
See all Federal Way Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Federal Way Forum Now

Federal Way Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Federal Way Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Federal Way, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC