Senate votes to move the Washington presidential primary to early March - Mon, 06 Mar 2017 PST

Washington voters could have more choices and a bigger impact on the 2020 presidential process, whittling down the crowded field in early March rather than voting in late May when the races are all but over. The Senate voted Monday to move the date of the state presidential primary up, and allow those who don't want to state a party preference to mark a ballot which would be tabulated, even though political parties wouldn't have to use those results.

