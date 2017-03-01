Ringleader sentenced to life without parole for killing of armored-car guard in Lakewood
Almost eight years after armored-car guard Kurt Husted was shot and killed, his family thinks they might have seen the man who orchestrated his murder for the last time. Pierce County Superior Court Judge John Hickman sentenced Odies Walker, 49, on Thursday to life in prison without parole for the fatal robbery in 2009 at the Lakewood Walmart.
