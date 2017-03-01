Ringleader sentenced to life without ...

Ringleader sentenced to life without parole for killing of armored-car guard in Lakewood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

Almost eight years after armored-car guard Kurt Husted was shot and killed, his family thinks they might have seen the man who orchestrated his murder for the last time. Pierce County Superior Court Judge John Hickman sentenced Odies Walker, 49, on Thursday to life in prison without parole for the fatal robbery in 2009 at the Lakewood Walmart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Federal Way Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Jan '17 sugarpies 4
adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15) Jan '17 littlemermaid 2
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
wendy parker? (Feb '15) Sep '16 The dentist 35
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
See all Federal Way Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Federal Way Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for King County was issued at March 03 at 4:30AM PST

Federal Way Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Federal Way Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Federal Way, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC