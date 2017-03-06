Man faces murder charge in Federal Way killing
The Seattle Times reports that King County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Kevion Maurice Alexander on Friday. It was at that apartment complex where the body of 27-year-old Andre Aber-Williams was found in a parking lot on Jan. 11. Federal Way police say the woman met Aber-Williams using social media and arranged for him to come to her apartment complex.
