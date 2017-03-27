Life Lessons

Life Lessons

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: KGNW-AM Seattle

He and his wife, Mary, have been in ministry for over 30 years. His passion for making disciples and for the Bible, makes him a gifted communicator and an outstanding preacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGNW-AM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Federal Way Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Wed Dead Mothers Club 29
Overseas Education Consultant Mar 22 jbrown 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar 10 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15) Jan '17 littlemermaid 2
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
See all Federal Way Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Federal Way Forum Now

Federal Way Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Federal Way Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Federal Way, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,846 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC