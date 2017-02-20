Couple arrested in January homicide in Federal Way

Federal Way police have arrested a couple in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man whose body was left outside an apartment complex in January and whose car was torched the next day. A King County District Court judge found probable cause Wednesday to hold a 24-year-old man on investigation of homicide and a 22-year-old woman on investigation of criminal conspiracy for their alleged roles in the death of Andre Aber-Williams on Jan. 11, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

