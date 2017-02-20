Couple arrested in January homicide i...

Couple arrested in January homicide in Federal Way

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Times

Federal Way police have arrested a couple in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man whose body was left outside an apartment complex in January and whose car was torched the next day. A King County District Court judge found probable cause Wednesday to hold a 24-year-old man on investigation of homicide and a 22-year-old woman on investigation of criminal conspiracy for their alleged roles in the death of Andre Aber-Williams on Jan. 11, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Federal Way Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Jan 30 sugarpies 4
adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15) Jan '17 littlemermaid 2
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
wendy parker? (Feb '15) Sep '16 The dentist 35
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
See all Federal Way Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Federal Way Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for King County was issued at March 01 at 3:31PM PST

Federal Way Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Federal Way Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Federal Way, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,243,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC