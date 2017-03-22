Child labor in Seattle: Mexican girl ...

Child labor in Seattle: Mexican girl kept in near slavery

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

They collected the wages she was paid by temp agencies that provided workers to factories, while leaving her hungry and trapped at a Federal Way apartment. Investigators contend a "C," 14-year-old Mexican girl, was forced to work at this Kent commercial bakery as well as several other factories around the Seattle area.

