Washington State man believed to be missing on Cypress Mountain
An 18-year-old man from Washington State is believed to be missing on Cypress Mountain, according to reports from West Vancouver Police Department and North Shore Rescue. A car belonging to Yao Gu, of Federal Way, Washington, was found in the mountain's parking lot Thursday.
