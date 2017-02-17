Washington State man believed to be m...

Washington State man believed to be missing on Cypress Mountain

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

An 18-year-old man from Washington State is believed to be missing on Cypress Mountain, according to reports from West Vancouver Police Department and North Shore Rescue. A car belonging to Yao Gu, of Federal Way, Washington, was found in the mountain's parking lot Thursday.

