Timing a key to avoid layoff notices for some Washington school districts - Tue, 21 Feb 2017 PST
Gov. Jay Inslee and four school superintendents on Feb. 21, 2017, urge the Legislature to pass a bill postponing a scheduled drop in money for public schools. Behind Inslee, from left, are Sunnyside School Superintendent Kevin McKay, Federal Way Superintendent Tammy Campbell, Lake Washington Superintendent Traci Pierce and Seattle Superintendent Larry Nyland.
