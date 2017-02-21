Timing a key to avoid layoff notices ...

Timing a key to avoid layoff notices for some Washington school districts - Tue, 21 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Gov. Jay Inslee and four school superintendents on Feb. 21, 2017, urge the Legislature to pass a bill postponing a scheduled drop in money for public schools. Behind Inslee, from left, are Sunnyside School Superintendent Kevin McKay, Federal Way Superintendent Tammy Campbell, Lake Washington Superintendent Traci Pierce and Seattle Superintendent Larry Nyland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Federal Way Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Jan 30 sugarpies 4
adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15) Jan 27 littlemermaid 2
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
wendy parker? (Feb '15) Sep '16 The dentist 35
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
See all Federal Way Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Federal Way Forum Now

Federal Way Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Federal Way Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Federal Way, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC