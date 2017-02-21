State Sen. Miloscia asks feds to bloc...

State Sen. Miloscia asks feds to block King County on safe-consumption sites for drug users

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Seattle Times

State Sen. Mark Miloscia, R-Federal Way, chair of the Senate Accountability and Reform Committee and vice-chair of the Senate Human Services, Mental Health and Housing Committee. State Sen. Mark Miloscia is doubling down on his opposition to Seattle and King County's planned safe-consumption sites for drug users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Federal Way Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Jan 30 sugarpies 4
adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15) Jan 27 littlemermaid 2
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 6
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
wendy parker? (Feb '15) Sep '16 The dentist 35
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
See all Federal Way Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Federal Way Forum Now

Federal Way Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Federal Way Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Federal Way, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC