Northwest Territorial Mint Settles EEOC Sexual Harassment Suit

Wednesday Feb 8

A federal judge has entered a consent decree approving a $725,000 settlement against Federal Way, Wash.-based precious metals dealer Northwest Territorial Mint to resolve a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the agency announced today. The EEOC was able to prosecute its suit on behalf of five former employees even after the mint filed for Chapter 11, and the Bankruptcy Court has authorized the trustee handling the mint's business matters to enter into the settlement.

