Katie Ledecky Takes Down American and NCAA Records in 500 Free
Stanford's Katie Ledecky demolished her own American and NCAA records in the women's 500 free Thursday night at the Pac-12 championships in Federal Way, Wash. Ledecky touched in 4:25.15, obliterating her previous top mark of 4:26.46 set at the Ohio State Invite in November.
