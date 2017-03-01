Katie Ledecky Takes Down American and...

Katie Ledecky Takes Down American and NCAA Records in 500 Free

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer

Stanford's Katie Ledecky demolished her own American and NCAA records in the women's 500 free Thursday night at the Pac-12 championships in Federal Way, Wash. Ledecky touched in 4:25.15, obliterating her previous top mark of 4:26.46 set at the Ohio State Invite in November.

