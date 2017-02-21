CarlsonCast Feb.17--7am hour

CarlsonCast Feb.17--7am hour

Friday Feb 17

KVI continues the debate coverage of the proposed safe injection drug site planned for Seattle with a drug site opponent, St. Sen. Mark Miloscia who wants to block the city and King County with a state law prohibiting such safe injection sites. File photo from KOMO News.

