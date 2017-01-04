Who is new Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick?
Schaaf chose to hire 34-year law enforcement veteran Anne Kirkpatrick to be her city's new permanent police chief because she's "the reform-minded leader Oakland is looking for." Speaking at a packed news conference at City Hall, Schaaf said Kirkpatrick has the qualities that Oakland residents said they were looking for during the mayor's six-month search for a new chief: "A leader with integrity and the ability to lead culture change that will prevent violence, increase accountability and build community trust."
Read more at KRON 4.
