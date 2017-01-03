WA: Sound Transit Finalizing Details for Kent Light Rail Projects
Sound Transit won't start construction of light rail tracks and stations on Kent's West Hill for another two years but it is wrapping up planning and design details. The agency will extend light rail from the Angle Lake Station in SeaTac at South 200th Street to near South 320th Street in Federal Way with stops at Kent/Des Moines along Pacific Highway South near a new South 236th Lane and at South 272nd Street in Kent.
