The Morning News: State Senator Wants to Ban Safe Consumption Sites,...
Mark Miloscia wants to ban sites like this one in Vancouver, B.C., where people can use drugs under medical supervision. Mark Miloscia Again: The Federal Way Republican who had lots of feelings to share last year about how Seattle is handling homelessness now wants to ban safe consumption sites .
Federal Way Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Sun
|hrogiers
|3
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|wendy parker? (Feb '15)
|Sep '16
|The dentist
|35
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
