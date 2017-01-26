King County announces plan to make bu...

King County announces plan to make buses all-electric

Photo courtesy of King County Metro: King County officials expect the Metro Transit fleet to transition to all-electric buses by 2020, this year ordering 20 such vehicles. King County officials announced Jan.10 that Metro Transit has committed to converting to an all-electric bus fleet by 2020.

