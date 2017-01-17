Attorney General Bob Ferguson unveils bipartisan legislation to abolish executions
Flanked by former Attorney General Rob McKenna and Governor Jay Inslee, current Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced a major new effort to abolish the barbaric practice of state-sponsored executions in Washington, supported by a bipartisan group of legislators from each house. Declaring that it is the responsibility of leaders to lead, Ferguson said the time has come for the Legislature to take a vote on ending the costly, ineffective death penalty.
