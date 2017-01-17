Attorney General Bob Ferguson unveils...

Attorney General Bob Ferguson unveils bipartisan legislation to abolish executions

Monday

Flanked by former Attorney General Rob McKenna and Governor Jay Inslee, current Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced a major new effort to abolish the barbaric practice of state-sponsored executions in Washington, supported by a bipartisan group of legislators from each house. Declaring that it is the responsibility of leaders to lead, Ferguson said the time has come for the Legislature to take a vote on ending the costly, ineffective death penalty.

