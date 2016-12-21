Suspect in double homicide in Pioneer...

Suspect in double homicide in Pioneer Square arrested in Federal Way

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Seattle Times

A Burien man wanted in connection with a double homicide in March in Seattle's Pioneer Square was arrested Monday morning in Federal Way. Darion Lipsey, 22, was wanted on a $5 million warrant after prosecutors charged him last month with two counts of first-degree murder .

