Chico McClatcher was born to be a Hus...

Chico McClatcher was born to be a Husky - Tue, 13 Dec 2016 PST

Tuesday Dec 13

Before becoming the most versatile player for the Washington Huskies' offense, young McClatcher was a versatile fill-in during practices for the Seattle Warbirds of the Women's American Football League. His mom, Kam Warner, was a running back on the area's first women's professional team, and wherever she went on the field Chico always seemed to be by her side.

