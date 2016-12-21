Washington State University student f...

Washington State University student found dead in Pullman over the weekend

Wednesday Nov 30

Pullman Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old Washington State University student found dead in his home over the weekend. Officers arrived to the off-campus house in on W. Kenny Drive on Military Hill around 12:30 p.m. after the man's roommates found him dead.

