Washington State University student found dead in Pullman over the weekend
Pullman Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old Washington State University student found dead in his home over the weekend. Officers arrived to the off-campus house in on W. Kenny Drive on Military Hill around 12:30 p.m. after the man's roommates found him dead.
