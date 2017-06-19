Big Dog Party in Fayetteville
Come, Sit. Stay! Fayetteville is having a Big Dog Party at the Fayetteville Town Park June 24th 2017, Shelter 2, from 9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m.The dog walk with Active Southern WV will kick-off the event at 9:00 a.m. Come with or without your pup! We will be walking the Park loop to town.
Read more at WOAY.
