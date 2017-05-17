There are on the West Virginia Metro story from Wednesday May 17, titled Fayette County school board approves closure, consolidation plan. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

The Fayette County Board of Education voted Tuesday to close seven schools over a two-year period, as well as reconfigure and consolidate the remaining schools for students and create a new institution. The board voted 4-1, with board member Patsy Holliday voting against the measure recommended by Fayette County Schools Superintendent Terry George.

