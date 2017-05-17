Fayette County school board approves ...

Fayette County school board approves closure, consolidation plan

There are 1 comment on the West Virginia Metro story from Wednesday May 17, titled Fayette County school board approves closure, consolidation plan. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

The Fayette County Board of Education voted Tuesday to close seven schools over a two-year period, as well as reconfigure and consolidate the remaining schools for students and create a new institution. The board voted 4-1, with board member Patsy Holliday voting against the measure recommended by Fayette County Schools Superintendent Terry George.

AC Road

Charleston, WV

#1 Thursday May 18
Any truth to the rumor that a petition to recall all 5 members of the BOE is circulating, and also plans to file for an injunction to stop the plans for the school closures and new building? Would whole heartedily support such a move.
