Fayette County school board approves closure, consolidation plan
There are 1 comment on the West Virginia Metro story from Wednesday May 17, titled Fayette County school board approves closure, consolidation plan. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:
The Fayette County Board of Education voted Tuesday to close seven schools over a two-year period, as well as reconfigure and consolidate the remaining schools for students and create a new institution. The board voted 4-1, with board member Patsy Holliday voting against the measure recommended by Fayette County Schools Superintendent Terry George.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
|
#1 Thursday May 18
Any truth to the rumor that a petition to recall all 5 members of the BOE is circulating, and also plans to file for an injunction to stop the plans for the school closures and new building? Would whole heartedily support such a move.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So why is rachel going to north carolina mandy?
|2 min
|Hey mandy
|1
|New River Elementary School 4th Grade Field Trip
|36 min
|Big Ball Paul fro...
|17
|Who got hit
|1 hr
|nissa
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Jake
|4,208
|Mel Persinger hippocrate Christian
|Thu
|Just an opinion
|3
|Matt @ Fayetteville fire Dept.
|Wed
|Catch me outside
|16
|Miss Bella
|May 31
|Kurious
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC