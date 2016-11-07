One Dead in Apparent Homicide

Just after 8:00 tonight the Fayette County 911 Center received a call about a vehicle involved brush fire at the top of Dempsey Mountain on Dempsey Road between Fayetteville and WV Route 61. Units from the Fayetteville and Oak Hill Fire Departments responded and found an extensive brush fire and a vehicle completely engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, firefighters found a body inside and requested help from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

