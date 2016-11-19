Investigators: Gunshot killed man whose body was found after Fayette County vehicle fire
A homicide victim whose body was found in a trunk after a report of a vehicle and brush fire in Fayette County earlier this month was shot, according to new information from investigators. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department identified the murder victim as Jeffrey Allen Morton, 55, of Oak Hill.
