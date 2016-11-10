Burned body in Fayette County died of gunshot wound; no connection made in arson case
A Fayette County homicide investigation revealed that the person found in a burning vehicle on Dempsey Mountain earlier this week died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office finished the autopsy Wednesday, which revealed the unidentified male had died before the fire engulfed the vehicle.
